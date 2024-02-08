NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 14,225 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

