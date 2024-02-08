NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 475,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 6.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

