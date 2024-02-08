NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE TFX opened at $250.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.73 and a 200-day moving average of $223.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.