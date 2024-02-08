NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $169.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $173.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

