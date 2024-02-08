NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $22,756,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MAR opened at $247.94 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

