NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 242,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,445 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,192,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $459.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $436.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

