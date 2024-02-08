NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,278,000.

BATS EFG opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

