NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 21.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 10.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HLN stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

