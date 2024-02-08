NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,027,000 after purchasing an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $284.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.46.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

