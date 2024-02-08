NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WPP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

WPP Price Performance

Shares of WPP opened at $49.37 on Thursday. WPP plc has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $64.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

About WPP

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.