NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $820,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Unilever by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

