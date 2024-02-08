NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $851,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

