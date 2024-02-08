NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $971,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Gartner by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.25.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,254 shares of company stock worth $10,784,371 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $449.95 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.02. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

