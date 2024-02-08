NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Waste Management by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 431,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,708,000 after acquiring an additional 115,004 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Waste Management by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 426,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,257,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $190.36.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.62.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

