NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

