NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3,577.9% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 709,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after buying an additional 690,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,379,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

