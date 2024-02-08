NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

NewMarket Price Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $588.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $560.27 and its 200 day moving average is $500.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NewMarket has a one year low of $334.36 and a one year high of $599.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewMarket

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $760,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in NewMarket by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

