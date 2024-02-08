News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.92

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 239696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.32 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

