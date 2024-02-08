News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 1182848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth about $84,073,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,786,718 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $42,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after buying an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,122,000 after buying an additional 1,728,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

