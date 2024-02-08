News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.06 on Thursday. News has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

