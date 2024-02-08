Nexo Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Nexo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market cap of $520.56 million and $3.78 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Nexo Token Profile
Nexo launched on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Nexo
