NextEnergy Solar to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.09 (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NextEnergy Solar Stock Down 0.3 %

LON NESF opened at GBX 79.98 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. NextEnergy Solar has a 12 month low of GBX 76.60 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.08 ($1.40). The stock has a market cap of £472.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Get NextEnergy Solar alerts:

NextEnergy Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.