NextEnergy Solar to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.09 (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NextEnergy Solar Stock Down 0.3 %
LON NESF opened at GBX 79.98 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. NextEnergy Solar has a 12 month low of GBX 76.60 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 112.08 ($1.40). The stock has a market cap of £472.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,145.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.
NextEnergy Solar Company Profile
