NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $126,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NEE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,514. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

