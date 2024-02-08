Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Trading Down 3.2%

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.33 and last traded at $54.39. Approximately 652,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,260,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.16.
NXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
