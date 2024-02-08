Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Northern Oil and Gas has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOG opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

