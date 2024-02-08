NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark cut NOV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $17.19 on Monday. NOV has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NOV will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259,286 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NOV by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,090 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in NOV by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,566 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

