Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NVS traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.17. 354,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,751. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

