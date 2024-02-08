Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Lowered to $60.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

NTR stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

