nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $66.09.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

