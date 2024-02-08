NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $44.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

