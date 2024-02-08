NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $44.30.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
