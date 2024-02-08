NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SRV opened at $34.56 on Thursday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

