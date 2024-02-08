NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NXG)

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NXG opened at $35.09 on Thursday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

In other NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund news, insider Jerry V. Swank purchased 8,900 shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.