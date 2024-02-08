NXM (NXM) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015957 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,775.07 or 1.00050325 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010684 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00192075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003199 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

