Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of OCSL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.69. 81,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,626. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

