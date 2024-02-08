Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $324,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 179.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 394,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 253,481 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 43,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 322,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.4% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,836,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

