Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the second quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.58. 34,197,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,121,164. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $606.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

