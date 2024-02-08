Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.96. The stock had a trading volume of 145,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,123. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,193.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

