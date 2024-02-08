Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 4,782 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Ball were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,172,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 311,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

