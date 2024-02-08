Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 607 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.53. 337,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.