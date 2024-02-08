Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Occidental Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

OXY stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,585,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

