Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $29,665,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $5,758,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 100.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 123,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 61,705 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.79. 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,179. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

