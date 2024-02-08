OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

