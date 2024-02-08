OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 244,140 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

