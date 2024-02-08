Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $232-242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.37 million. Omnicell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-1.40 EPS.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL opened at $32.46 on Thursday. Omnicell has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $77.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Omnicell from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

