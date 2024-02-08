Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE OMC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $86.22. The company had a trading volume of 313,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

