Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 641,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $47,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,214,000 after buying an additional 337,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 73,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OMC opened at $86.32 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

