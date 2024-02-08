Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Omnicom Group Stock Performance
NYSE:OMC opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.
Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
