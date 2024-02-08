Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.