OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $43.07. 832,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMF. Stephens cut their price target on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 71.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.