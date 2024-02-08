Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.100 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of ON stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

