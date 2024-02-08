Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up to $6.78

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $7.46. Open Lending shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 69,933 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Open Lending Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a current ratio of 14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $875.37 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Open Lending

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,229,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,528,524.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,000 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Open Lending by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Open Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

